CASTLE Announce Tour; Writing For New Album Underway

Fresh off a tour of Japan, heavy metal alchemists Castle have announced the Still Reaping Tour, a 17 date headlining trek of the U.S. Midwest this March. Newly relocated to the Mojave Desert where writing for a fifth full-length is currently underway, Castle will be taking a break from conjuring the as-of-yet untitled album, due for release later in the year, to complete the tour - which includes a stop at the second installment of the Minneapolis Menagerie Fest on March 11th.

Dates:

March

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Yucca Tap

4 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

5 – Dallas, TX – Three Links

6 – Austin, TX – Lost Well

7 – Wichita, KS – The Elbow Room

8 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

9 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

10 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

11 – Minneapolis, MN – Minneapolis Menagerie

12 – Milwaukee, WI – The Metal Grill

13 – Louisville, KY – Highlands Taproom

14 – Indianapolis, IN – 5th Quarter

15 – Lansing, MI – Mac’s

16 – Omaha, NE – Dr. Jacks

17 – Denver, CO – 3 Kings Tavern

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Club X

19 – Oakland, CA – Golden Bull

Since the release of their most recent offering Welcome To The Graveyard, issued last summer via Ván Records - Castle’s massive 120 date world takeover has included tours of the U.S., Europe, Canada and the band’s first ever tour of Japan in December. Welcome To The Graveyard was captured by Billy Anderson (Sleep, Neurosis, Brothers Of The Sonic Cloth, Eyehategod, Ommadon et al) at Type Foundry Studios in Portland, Oregon and is currently available at this location.