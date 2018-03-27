CASTLE Announce U.S., European Dates; New Album Details
March 27, 2018, an hour ago
Heavy metal doom bringers Castle have announced a 12 date headlining trek across the U.S. including a performance at this year’s Maryland Doom Fest in Frederick, MD on June 23rd. The tour will kick off in Pittsburgh on June 19th before hitting select cities on the east coast and winding its way back to California where the band have just completed writing their new album. Scheduled to begin recording over the next month in Portland, OR with producer Billy Anderson (Sleep, Neurosis, Eyehategod), Castle's fifth full length is set for a September release.
Additionally, the band have announced several European shows upcoming in October and November, including a string of dates in Germany with The Skull as well as festival appearances at The Malta Doom Fest (Oct 19th), Doom Over Vienna (Nov 10th) and Dutch Doom Days (Nov 24th). Expect more European dates to follow.
Dates:
June
19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Howlers
20 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
21 – Worcester, MA – Ralph’s
22 – York, PA – The Depot
23 – Frederick, MD – Maryland Doom Fest
24 – Newport, KY – Southgate House
25 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room
26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Blue Note
27 – Dallas, TX – Double Wide
28 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
29 – Phoenix, AZ – Yucca Tap
30 – Riverside, CA – TBA
October
15 – Frankfurt, Germany – dasBett
16 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
17 – Freiburg, Germany – Slow Club
18 – Cologne, Germany – Sonic Ballroom
19 – Siggiewi, Malta – Malta Doom Fest
November
10 – Vienna, Austria – Doom Over Vienna
24 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Dutch Doom Days