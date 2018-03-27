CASTLE Announce U.S., European Dates; New Album Details

Heavy metal doom bringers Castle have announced a 12 date headlining trek across the U.S. including a performance at this year’s Maryland Doom Fest in Frederick, MD on June 23rd. The tour will kick off in Pittsburgh on June 19th before hitting select cities on the east coast and winding its way back to California where the band have just completed writing their new album. Scheduled to begin recording over the next month in Portland, OR with producer Billy Anderson (Sleep, Neurosis, Eyehategod), Castle's fifth full length is set for a September release.

Additionally, the band have announced several European shows upcoming in October and November, including a string of dates in Germany with The Skull as well as festival appearances at The Malta Doom Fest (Oct 19th), Doom Over Vienna (Nov 10th) and Dutch Doom Days (Nov 24th). Expect more European dates to follow.

Dates:

June

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Howlers

20 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

21 – Worcester, MA – Ralph’s

22 – York, PA – The Depot

23 – Frederick, MD – Maryland Doom Fest

24 – Newport, KY – Southgate House

25 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Blue Note

27 – Dallas, TX – Double Wide

28 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

29 – Phoenix, AZ – Yucca Tap

30 – Riverside, CA – TBA

October

15 – Frankfurt, Germany – dasBett

16 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

17 – Freiburg, Germany – Slow Club

18 – Cologne, Germany – Sonic Ballroom

19 – Siggiewi, Malta – Malta Doom Fest

November

10 – Vienna, Austria – Doom Over Vienna

24 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Dutch Doom Days