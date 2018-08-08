CASTLE Debuts New Song "Wait For Dark" With New Lyric Video; More Deal Thy Fate Album Details Revealed

Heavy metal doomsters Castle have announced the release of their new album, Deal Thy Fate, via Ripple Music on October 19th. Recorded at Hallowed Halls Studio in Portland, OR by longtime producer Billy Anderson (Sleep, Neurosis), Deal Thy Fate is Castle's fifth album and follows 2016's critically-lauded Welcome To The Graveyard. A lyric video for the new song "Wait For Dark" can be found below.

Building on the stripped-down sound of its predecessor, Deal Thy Fate sees Castle continue to push the envelope of classic heavy metal, crafting epic and memorable songs that hearken back to fuzzier times while keeping the pedal down on their own hard-edged, modern sound. Guitarist Mat Davis' penchant for riffs that worm their way into your brain and singer/bassist Liz Blackwell's haunted melodies soar out of the depths across the album's 36 fist-banging minutes.

Written over the last year in the band's current Mojave Desert location of Joshua Tree, CA, Deal Thy Fate's nine tracks are woven with tales of folklore, dark Americana, serial killers and cult leaders, while the album's striking cover art, inked by Patrick Zoller, reflects the title track's no compromise, choose-your-own destiny rally cry. The striking album art and full tracklisting can both be found below.

Commenting on the writing and recording of Deal Thy Fate, which was rounded out on drums by previous touring member Chase Manhattan, Blackwell adds, “We were able to spend a couple months in a jam room honing these songs and for the first time, record the entire album live in the studio – it definitely shows in its energy and intensity and sounds more like live Castle than anything else we've ever done.”

Pre-order Deal Thy Fate direct from the band here and via Ripple Music here. Each pre-order platform offers different limited editions of the vinyl LP.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Escape The Evil"

"Skull In The Woods"

"Prelude"

"Hexenring"

"Wait For Dark"

"Deal Thy Fate"

"Haunted"

"Red Phantom"

"Firewind"

"Wait For Dark" lyric video:

Teaser:

Castle has also announced a run of Canadian tour dates and a full European tour including European festival appearances to coincide with the new album's release. These special shows include Desertfest Belgium (October 14), Malta Doom Metal Fest (October 19), Doom Over Vienna (November 10) and Dutch Doom Days (November 24).

Tour dates:

September

27 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

28 - Ottawa, ON - House Of Targ

29 - Moncton, NB - The Caveau

30 - Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub

October

1 - Fredericton, NB - Capital Complex

2 - Quebec City, QC - Le Bateau de Nuit

3 - MontreaL, QC - L'Escogriffe

4 - London, ON - Call The Office

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Desertfest Belgium (w/ Enslaved, YOB, Crowbar)

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - dasBett (w/ The Skull)

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (w/ The Skull)

17 - Freiburg, Germany - Slow Club (w/ The Skull)

18 - Cologne, Germany - Sonic Ballroom (w/ The Skull)

19 - Siggiewi, Malta - Malta Doom Fest

20 - Cottbus, Germany - Blue Moon Fest

22 - Gottingen, Germany - Freihafen

24 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

25 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

27 - Vallet, France - Westhill Music Fest

November

2 - Karlsruhe, Germany - KoHi

3 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

7 - Furstenwalde, Germany - Parkclub

8 - Berlin, Germany - Tief

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Black Label

10 - Vienna, Austria - Doom Over Vienna Fest

24 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Dutch Doom Days