CASTLE Premier "Red Phantom" Music Video

California doom metallers, Castle, have released a music video for "Red Phantom". The song comes by way of the band’s recently issued Deal Thy Fate full-length.

Directed by long-time collaborator Jaan Silmberg of Pistoltrixx - who also worked with the band on previous videos, "Blacklands" and "Hammer And The Cross", "Red Phantom" was recently shot in Toronto between tours of Canada and Europe.

Elaborates guitarist Mat Davis,"The lyrics for 'Red Phantom' are based on Zodiac as seen through the lens of his adopted persona from Poe's Masque Of The Red Death. For the video we projected visuals from the 1907 film version Le Spectre Rouge in reference to one of the main Zodiac suspects, Rick Marshall - who was a film projectionist in the Bay Area and had an obsession with the movie."

Castle is currently on a US West Coast tour. The trek, which kicked off November 23rd, continues through to next month, wrapping up in Ventura on December 7th. Expect a full US tour to be announced early in the new year.

Tour dates:

November

26 - Salem,OR - The Space

27 - Seattle, WA - Highline

28 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

29 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room Jack London

30 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

December

1 - San Jose, CA - Caravan

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

6 - San Diego, CA - Tower Bar

7 - Ventura, CA - The Garage

Recorded at Hallowed Halls Studio in Portland, OR by longtime producer Billy Anderson (Sleep, Neurosis), Deal Thy Fate is Castle's fifth album and follows 2016's Welcome To The Graveyard.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Escape The Evil"

"Skull In The Woods"

"Prelude"

"Hexenring"

"Wait For Dark"

"Deal Thy Fate"

"Haunted"

"Red Phantom"

"Firewind"

"Can't Escape The Evil":

"Wait For Dark" lyric video: