CASTLE Signs With Ripple Music; Deal Thy Fate Album Due In October (Teaser Video)

San Francisco heavy metal doomsters Castle have signed a worldwide record deal with California independent record label Ripple Music. The Bay Area band's fifth LP, Deal Thy Fate, will be released on October 19th. Check out a teaser video below:

Castle features vocalist/bassist Elizabeth Blackwell and guitarist/vocalist Mat Davis. The duo's impending Deal Thy Fate follows 2016’s Welcome To The Graveyard, which was recorded by Billy Anderson (Sleep, Neurosis). Deal Thy Fate - Castle's Ripple debut - will land on vinyl, limited edition vinyl, CD and via all digital services. More details about the upcoming album, including new music, will be released soon.

"We're ecstatic to forge forces with Ripple Music to bring you the release of our fifth record, Deal Thy Fate," comments Blackwell. "We can't wait to unleash this no compromise, fist banging companion to our fans, present and future. Get ready to Deal Thy Fate!!"

Castle has announced a run of live shows with The Skull and also upcoming European festival appearances to coincide with the new album’s release. These gigs include Desertfest Belgium, Malta Doom Metal Fest, Doom Over Vienna and Dutch Doom Days . Expect a full Castle European tour along with North American dates to be announced soon.

Tour dates:

October

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Desertfest Belgium (with Enslaved, YOB, Crowbar)

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - dasBett (with The Skull)

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (with The Skull)

17 - Freiburg, Germany - Slow Club (with The Skull)

18 - Cologne, Germany - Sonic Ballroom (with The Skull)

19 - Siggiewi, Malta - Malta Doom Fest

November

10 - Vienna, Austria - Doom Over Vienna Fest

24 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Dutch Doom Days