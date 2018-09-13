CASTLE Steaming New Song "Can't Escape The Evil"

Heavy metal doomsters Castle are streaming "Can't Escape The Evil", the opening track of their new album, Deal Thy Fate, out on October 19th via Ripple Music. Listen below.

Recorded at Hallowed Halls Studio in Portland, OR by longtime producer Billy Anderson (Sleep, Neurosis), Deal Thy Fate is Castle's fifth album and follows 2016's Welcome To The Graveyard.

Building on the stripped-down sound of its predecessor, Deal Thy Fate sees Castle continue to push the envelope of classic heavy metal, crafting epic and memorable songs that hearken back to fuzzier times while keeping the pedal down on their own hard-edged, modern sound. Guitarist Mat Davis' penchant for riffs that worm their way into your brain and singer/bassist Liz Blackwell's haunted melodies soar out of the depths across the album's 36 fist-banging minutes.

Written over the last year in the band's current Mojave Desert location of Joshua Tree, CA, Deal Thy Fate's nine tracks are woven with tales of folklore, dark Americana, serial killers and cult leaders, while the album's striking cover art, inked by Patrick Zoller, reflects the title track's no compromise, choose-your-own destiny rally cry. The striking album art and full tracklisting can both be found below.

Commenting on the writing and recording of Deal Thy Fate, which was rounded out on drums by previous touring member Chase Manhattan, Blackwell adds, “We were able to spend a couple months in a jam room honing these songs and for the first time, record the entire album live in the studio – it definitely shows in its energy and intensity and sounds more like live Castle than anything else we've ever done.”

Pre-order Deal Thy Fate direct from the band here and via Ripple Music here. Each pre-order platform offers different limited editions of the vinyl LP.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Escape The Evil"

"Skull In The Woods"

"Prelude"

"Hexenring"

"Wait For Dark"

"Deal Thy Fate"

"Haunted"

"Red Phantom"

"Firewind"

"Can't Escape The Evil":

"Wait For Dark" lyric video:

Teaser:

Castle has also announced a run of Canadian tour dates and a full European tour including European festival appearances to coincide with the new album's release. These special shows include Desertfest Belgium (October 14th), Malta Doom Metal Fest (October 19th), Doom Over Vienna (November 10tg) and Dutch Doom Days (November 24th).

Tour dates:

September

27 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

28 - Ottawa, ON - House Of Targ

29 - Moncton, NB - The Caveau

30 - Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub

October

1 - Fredericton, NB - Capital Complex

2 - Quebec City, QC - Le Bateau de Nuit

3 - MontreaL, QC - L'Escogriffe

4 - London, ON - Call The Office

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Desertfest Belgium (with Enslaved, YOB, Crowbar)

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - dasBett (with The Skull)

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (with The Skull)

17 - Freiburg, Germany - Slow Club (with The Skull)

18 - Cologne, Germany - Sonic Ballroom (with The Skull)

19 - Siggiewi, Malta - Malta Doom Fest

20 - Cottbus, Germany - Blue Moon Fest

22 - Gottingen, Germany - Freihafen

24 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

25 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

27 - Vallet, France - Westhill Music Fest

November

2 - Karlsruhe, Germany - KoHi

3 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

7 - Furstenwalde, Germany - Parkclub

8 - Berlin, Germany - Tief

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Black Label

10 - Vienna, Austria - Doom Over Vienna Fest

24 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Dutch Doom Days