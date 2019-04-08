CATHARTIC DEMISE Introduce Themselves With Debut Single "The Vice"; Lyric Video

Fresh out of Kitchener, Ontario (Canada), Cathartic Demise are releasing their debut single, "The Vice", off their first release, a self-titled three-track EP expected on April 26. A lyric video for the track can be found below.

This single is the first introduction to the progressive thrash metal band who are questioning genre standards by writing melodic and epic music that is still invoking the styles of the classic, familiar sound. They explain further what fans can expect from them:

“We are something memorable that people can’t get with any other bands. The sound of the band will always retain the idea of creative freedom, while still remaining true to our roots. It will always be thrashy and melodic and we will make an effort to connect to our fans. But there are also no rules; we’re open to trying anything with our sound.”

The EP will be released on April 26, pre-order and download of single "The Vice" available on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Liberty"

"The Vice"

"Solar Returning"

"The Vice" lyric video:

(Photo - Michael Crusty)