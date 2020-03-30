CATHEDRAL - 20th Anniversary Concert To Be Pressed On Vinyl In May

Way back in December 2010, the mighty Cathedral performed a 20th Anniversary concert in London, England with their legendary debut album Forest Of Equilibrium played in full, alongside a set of other favourites from the band's illustrious history.

That show can now enjoyed in the comfort of your own home via two double-vinyl collections set to be released on May 8 via Earache Records. Entitled Return To The Forest and Freak Winter, both of these are available to pre-order, each coming with exclusive artwork by long-time Cathedral collaborator and acclaimed artist, Dave Patchett.

Return To The Forest

Return to the Forest was recorded live in London on December 23rd 2010, as part of Cathedral’s 20th Anniversary concert. For this event, the original lineup that recorded the milestone 1991 doom metal album, Forest Of Equilibrium, re-united for a one-off performance of the album. It was the one and only time this album has been performed live in its entirety, which was thankfully recorded onto multitrack and mixed by Jaime Gomez Arellano. The double album comes housed in a gatefold sleeve, featuring exclusive artwork by long-time Cathedral collaborator and acclaimed artist, Dave Patchett.

Tracklisting:

"A Picture Of Beauty and Innocence"

"Comiserating The Celebration"

"Ebony Tears"

"Serpent Eve"

"Soul Sacrifice"

"A Funeral Request"

"Equilibrium"

"Reaching Happiness, Touching Pain"

Freak Winter

Freak Winter was recorded live in London on December 23rd 2010, as part of Cathedral’s 20th Anniversary concert. It features a setlist of favourites performed to mark the dark celebration of their illustrious career up to that point. The double album comes housed in a gatefold sleeve, featuring exclusive artwork by long-time Cathedral collaborator and acclaimed artist, Dave Patchett.

Tracklisting:

"Funeral Of Dreams"

"Enter The Worms"

"Upon Azrael's Wings"

"Midnight Mountain"

"Cosmic Funeral"

"Carnival Bizarre"

"Night Of The Seagulls"

"Corpsecycle"

"Ride"

"The Last Spire Pt.1 (Entrance)"

"Vampire Sun"

"Hopkins (Witchfinder General)"

(Photo by Masayuki Noda)