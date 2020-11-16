CATHEDRAL Share Rare "Utopian Blaster" Video From 1996

Cathedral vocalist Lee Dorrian and guitarist Gaz Jennings have recently been trolling through their archives and are in the process of getting some old 8mm, Video 8, VHS and Mini DV clips transferred. A lot of this cool stuff will be added to the Cathedral YouTube channel in the coming months. First up is this rarely seen promo clip for "Utopian Blaster", which was filmed during their first ever Australian show at The Roxy in Brisbane, March 12th 1996. Enjoy!

They cut out "Huggy Bear Oh Yeah!" for some reason?

"Utopian Blaster" originally appeared on Cathedral's third album, The Carnival Bizarre, released in 1995 on Earache Records.