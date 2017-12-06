CATHEDRAL Side Project SEPTIC TANK To Release Official Debut Album In Spring 2018

The long-running Cathedral side-project Septic Tank - formed in 1994 and featuring Lee Dorrian (vocals), Gary Jennings (guitars), Scott Carlson (bass) and Jaime Gómez Arellano (drums) - will release their official debut, Rotting Civilisation, on April 13th, 2018 via Rise Above Records. The album was recorded and mixed by Arellano at Orgone Studios. More details will be revealed soon.

Dorrian: "Septic Tank actually does have some very fast tracks, as well as the more general Discharge kind of speed."

Back in May 2013, Septic Tank played an exclusive one-off show at the Garage, Highbury & Islington in London, England opening for Repulsion and Necrophagia. They sold exclusive copies of their 7" EP, released by MCR Records Japan, at the venue. The colours (clear, red and blue) were limited to 100 each and were available only at the gig. Any that didn't sell were available on the Rise Above site a few days later. No word as to whether they have any copies left.

The tracklisting to the 7" EP is as follows:

Side A

"Fatal Eclipse"

"Forest Of Bones"

Side B

"Grotesque Cavalry Of Mankind"

"The Slaughter"

Photo by Ester Segarra