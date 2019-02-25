CATHEDRAL - The Ethereal Mirror Vinyl Reissue Unboxing Video Posted

After more than 25 years out of print, Cathedral's all time classic, The Ethereal Mirror, is finally being reissued on vinyl via Earache Records on April 5th. Watch an unboxing video for the upcoming release below.

The Ethereal Mirror was almost as drastic a departure from Cathedral's slow and meloncholic doom drenched debut, Forest Of Equilibrium, as was Lee Dorrian fronting Cathedral after playing in Napalm Death. Featuring fan favourites and MTV video hits "Midnight Mountain" and "Ride", this album ushered in the Cathedral we know and recognise today with their doomy Sabbath-esque riffs mixed with more groove laden rock!

Coming in three different colours of wax, as well as black vinyl for the purists, the album is also available to order as a bundle, with the choice of either the Forest Of Equilibrium t-shirt or The Ethereal Mirror t-shirt. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Violet Vortex (Intro)"

"Ride"

"Enter The Worms"

"Midnight Mountain"

"Fountain Of Innocence"

"Grim Luxuria"

"Jaded Entity"

"Ashes You Leave"

"Phantasmagoria"

"Imprisoned In Flesh"