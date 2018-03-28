CATTAIL BREW – Featuring AMERICAN DOG, WAYSTED Members Release It’s A Bit Difficult Really Album

Americano kick ass rock band, Cattail Brew, have released their new album It's A Bit Difficult Really on March 23rd via Capital City Music Factory/Cargo Records. The album contains ten tracks and featuring members of American Dog, Waysted and Snowblynd.

Tracklisting:

“Cry Baby”

“Side By Side”

“Fishbowl Blues”

“Liar”

“Jump Back”

“Get Back The Spark”

“Glitter”

“Fool’s Gold”

“Rock & Roll”

“The Time’s Come”

Cattail Brew is:

Fin Muir - Vocals (American Dog, Waysted)

Steve Theado - Guitars (Amercian Dog, Blackjack, Jade)

Joe Viers - Bass (Snowblynd)

Ryan Smith - Guitars (Snowblynd)

Keith Pickens - Drums (American Dog)

(Photo by: Missie Tong)