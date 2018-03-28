CATTAIL BREW – Featuring AMERICAN DOG, WAYSTED Members Release It’s A Bit Difficult Really Album

March 28, 2018, 5 minutes ago

news hard rock cattail brew

CATTAIL BREW – Featuring AMERICAN DOG, WAYSTED Members Release It’s A Bit Difficult Really Album

Americano kick ass rock band, Cattail Brew, have released their new album It's A Bit Difficult Really on March 23rd via Capital City Music Factory/Cargo Records. The album contains ten tracks and featuring members of American Dog, Waysted and Snowblynd.

Tracklisting:

“Cry Baby”
“Side By Side”
“Fishbowl Blues”
“Liar”
“Jump Back”
“Get Back The Spark”
“Glitter”
“Fool’s Gold”
“Rock & Roll”
“The Time’s Come”

Cattail Brew is:
Fin Muir - Vocals (American Dog, Waysted)
Steve Theado - Guitars (Amercian Dog, Blackjack, Jade)
Joe Viers - Bass (Snowblynd)
Ryan Smith - Guitars (Snowblynd)
Keith Pickens - Drums (American Dog)

(Photo by: Missie Tong)

Featured Audio

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Mantra”

RICH DAVIS – “Mantra”

Latest Reviews