CATTLE DECAPITATION Announce European Tour Dates

California-based grinders CATTLE DECAPITATION have issued the following update:

"We’d like to thank all of the insane fans and the people of Mexico City, Leon and San Luis Potosi, Mexico for turning out in such high numbers with your insatiable love for metal! It was truly an honor playing in your country and we thank you so much! We will be back to destroy again! Cattle Decapitation is pleased to announce we are finally going to tour Europe! That’s right! Directly after the Locust tour we’re heading to Europe for a tour with DYING FETUS, SKINLESS, WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH which coincides with shows featuring a slew of current heavyweights. This shall be a very special tour for us as its our first trek across seas and has been much needed and waited for! Oh yeah, we almost forgot… 2007 marks the 10 year anniversary of Cattle Decapitation! Here’s to 10 more years of condemning humanity!!!"

Upcoming Cattle Decapitation live dates can be found here.