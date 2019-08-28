CATTLE DECAPITATION Announce North American Headline Tour With ATHEIST, FULL OF HELL And More

This November/December, Cattle Decapitation will headline The Geocidal Tendencies Tour in North America, featuring Atheist, Full Of Hell, Primitive Man, Author & Punisher, and Vitriol as support. The extensive trek will kick off just before the release of Cattle Decapitation's long-awaited ninth studio album, Death Atlas, due out November 29 via Metal Blade Records.

Additionally, Cattle Decapitation will headline the official Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest LA pre-party, which takes place on December 12 at The Regent in Los Angeles, CA. Atheist, Primitive Man, Author & Punisher, and Vitriol are once again joining the bill as support.

Vocalist Travis Ryan comments: "It's that time again! We've put together quite a lineup for our first headlining tour for our new album Death Atlas! In the spirit of diversity and keeping things interesting, we'll be hitting the road this November with Atheist, our hometown buddy Author & Punisher, with Full of Hell and Primitive Man switching on some dates - plus, kicking off the festivities every night will be Portland's Vitriol! Our new album will be out, and we'll be ripping through tracks on it nightly and playing some others that we haven't done in a while. Don't miss this absolute monster of a tour!!!"

See below for all dates.

November

22: Austin, TX - Empire Control Room *

23: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *

24: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

25: New Orleans, LA - The Parish - House of Blues *

26: Orlando, FL - The Abbey *

27: Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room * +

29: Atlanta, GA - Hell - Masquerade * +

30: Richmond, VA - Canal Club *

December

1: New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *

2: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

3: Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry - The Fillmore *

4: Toronto, ON - Opera House *

5: Chicago, IL - Metro *

6: Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater %

7: Denver, CO - The Oriental %

8: Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater %

10: Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater %

11: Mesa, AZ - Club Red %

12: Los Angeles, CA - The Regent/ Decibel Pre-Party %

13: Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club %

14: Fresno, CA - Strummers %

15: Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre %

17: Seattle, WA - The Showbox %

18: Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom %

19: Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver %

20: Pomona, CA - The Glass House %

22: San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick %

* - Full of Hell

+ - No Author & Punisher

% - Primitive Man

Stay tuned for more details about Death Atlas coming soon. Travis Ryan adds: "Fans soon will witness the culmination of this last year's blood, sweat and tears honed to a devastating, brutal and impactful audio document that I feel will resonate with fans of the last few records for years to come. Musically and lyrically, there is a lot of grief, anger, hate, passion and emotion poured into this one and we have found these can be excellent ingredients for extreme metal. We are once again rejuvenated and ready to spread the death and despair over this sphere that is perpetually being torn apart by us insignificants. There is no map to guide you out of this one - Death Atlas is coming!"

Cattle Decapitation lineup:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - guitars

Dave McGraw - drums

Belisario Dimuzio - guitars

Olivier Pinard - bass

(Photo - Pablo Montano)