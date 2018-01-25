CATTLE DECAPITATION - Bassist DEREK ENGEMANN Quits The Band

"It's been a great journey, but I'm writing to let everyone know I have amicably parted ways with Cattle Decapitation," says bassist Derek Engemann. "I'm very proud of the success we achieved together across the last two albums (The Anthropocene Extinction, Monolith Of Inhumanity)."

"In turn, I'm excited to focus my energy on the next upcoming Scour (led by Philip H. Anselmo) release, my reignited project Cast The Stone (huge news in the coming days), and the other big plans I have in the works. Thank you to everyone for the support, and I’ll see you at NAMM!"

Witness Engemann pulverize the bass in the video for "The Prophets Of Loss":