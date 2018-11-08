CATTLE DECAPITATION - Capital Chaos TV Footage From Oakland Show Posted

Cattle Decapitation performed at the Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, CA with their brothers in Krisiun and Suffocation on November 4th. Capital Chaos TV has posted footage from their set; check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Carbon Stampede"

"Dead Set On Suicide"

"The Prophets of Loss"

"Clandestine Ways (Krokodil Rot)"

"Circo Inhumanitas"

"Forced Gender Reassignment"

"Manufactured Extinct"

"Pacific Grim"

On November 23rd, Cattle Decapitation will release their new rarities collection, Medium Rarities, via Metal Blade Records. Featuring six previously unreleased pre-Human Jerky (1999) demos with frontman Travis Ryan on guitar (while also handling vocal duties), plus the long-sought-after To Serve Man (2002) bonus track, "Rotting Children For Remote Viewing" - in addition to other rarities (including the six songs from 2005's split EP with Caninus) - this compilation spans the band's 22-year long career and is a must-have for any Cattle Decapitation fan.

Travis Ryan comments: "Medium Rarities is a project we started about 10 years ago, and we're thrilled to see it finally happen! In 2008, I started compiling unreleased tracks, import bonus tracks and 7" releases for a rarities release - and even had the art created by the legendary Wes Benscoter, when we discovered that a key track was missing that we wanted to include on it. Our album To Serve Man had a bonus track ready in case there was a Japanese version released, but that never happened - and the band members' copies of the track got lost, seemingly forever! We felt a rarities compilation released without that bonus track would be a weird idea, and so the project got shelved until recently. Heather Parsons of Metal Blade finally was able to unearth the track from an old disc that was tucked away in the Metal Blade vault! The lyrics to the song were unearthed along with it, and so we quickly got to work with compiling and mastering the rest. This is a nice, concise compilation of unreleased and hard-to-find tracks, complete with lyrics and cheeky vinyl color variant schemes, based on how people like their meat prepared. The European vinyl variants also resemble diseased meats... But my favorite part is the cassette, which was created to look like the vintage cassette releases we grew up on - complete with the old school Metal Blade axe logo! A lot of thought and work went into this release, and we are pleased to finally be able to present to you... Medium Rarities!"

For a preview of Medium Rarities, "An Exposition Of Insides" (a Japanese bonus track from 2012's Monolith of Inhumanity) can be streamed below.

The collection can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

USA vinyl variants:

- "Rare" - Oxblood and Red 'Color in Color' (ltd. to 300 copies)

- "Medium Rare" - Brown and Oxblood 'Color in Color' (only available in record stores - ltd. to 500 copies)

- "Well Done" - Black and Brown 'Color in Color' (ltd. to 300 copies)

- "Medium Rare Bone-In Human Shank" - Brown and Oxblood 'Color in Color' with Bone White blob (Indiemerch Collector's Bundle Exclusive - ltd. to 100 copies)

Europe vinyl variants:

- "Pink Slime" - Pink w/White 'Marble' (ltd. to 200 copies)

- "Meat With Cancerous Tumour" - Red w/Yellow 'Color in Color' (ltd. to 200 copies)

- "Lymphocytic Meat" - Red w/White 'Splatter' (ltd. to 100 copies)

- "An Abnormal Amount of Excretion of Bile From Liver" - Orange w/Lime & Green 'Splatter' (ltd. to 100 copies)

- 180g Black (ltd. to 300 copies)

Medium Rarities tracklisting:

"Birth. Cancer. Death."

"No Future"

"Chili Dispenser"

"The Recapitation Of Cattle"

"Thrombosis All-In"

"Turn On The Masters"

"Tripas de Pepe"

"Vino de lo Sanguifero"

"Queso de Cabeza"

"Birth. Cancer. Death." (Unreleased Demo)

"Diarrhea de Dahmer" (Unreleased Demo)

"Human Jerky" (Unreleased Demo)

"Thrombosis All-In" (Unreleased Demo)

"Colon Blo" (Unreleased Demo)

"Flesh-Eating Disease" (Unreleased Demo)

"Burnt To A Crisp"

"Sonny's Burning"

"Rotting Children For Remote Viewing" (Unreleased)

"You People"

"World Full Of Idiots"

"An Exposition Of Insides"

"No Light And No Life"

"Cannibalistic Invasivorism"

"An Exposition Of Insides":

Cattle Decapitation will be touring in support of Medium Rarities this fall with The Black Dahlia Murder in Japan and the US with Suffocation (for vocalist Frank Mullen's final tour), Krisiun, and Soreption. See all dates here.

Cattle Decapitation lineup:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - guitars

Dave McGraw - drums

Belisario Dimuzio - guitars

Olivier Pinard - bass

(Photo - Pablo Montano)