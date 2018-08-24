CATTLE DECAPITATION Introduce New Band Members

"We’re pleased to announce the new lineup that will appear on our next album due out in Fall 2019," says Cattle Decapitation.

"Many of you who have come to our shows in the past couple of years have seen that we have had a second guitarist on stage with us for the first time in the band’s existence. We proudly welcome Belisario Dimuzio (San Diego’s Eukaryst) as a full time member and he will appear on the next album! We’re also happy to announce Olivier Pinard (Cryptopsy) as our new bassist who will be appearing on our next album as well! Oli has filled in on shows with us in the past, the chemistry we have with both him and Bel is unmistakable and we’re excited to have them with us."

"Be sure to keep an eye out for Cryptopsy’s next release entitled The Book Of Suffering: Tome 2! Also be on the lookout for a HUGE announcement coming September 20th regarding a super cool Cattle Decapitation release that has been in the works for a decade now! It's an exciting time for the Decap! Stay tuned!"

In live news, Cattle Decapitation open a pair of shows for Napalm Death on August 27th at the SOLD OUT Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA and on August 28th at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA.

(Band photo by: Pablo Montano)