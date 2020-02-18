CATTLE DECAPITATION Launch Playthrough Video For Japanese Bonus Track "An Extreme Indifference To Human Life"
February 18, 2020, an hour ago
Cattle Decapitation released their new album, Death Atlas, last November via Metal Blade Records. The band have now released a playthrough video for "An Extreme Indifference To Human Life", a bonus from the Japanese version of the album. Watch below:
Cattle Decapitation have announced their first European headline tour in support of the album for spring of this year. Support on the trek comes from Disentomb, Internal Bleeding, and Gloom. Dates below.
March
25 - Tel-Aviv, Israel - Bascula *
27 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metalcorner
28 - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany - Alte Brauerei
29 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos
30 - Gdansk, Poland - Drizzly Grizzly
31 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
April
1 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
2 - Hannover, Germany - Chez Heinz
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra
4 - Slagelse, Denmark - Slagelse Musikhus
5 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
7 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion
8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornrossje
9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka
10 - Southampton, England - The Loft
11 - London, England - The Garage
12 - Leicester, England - The Y Theatre
13 - Sheffield, England - Corporation
14 - Leeds, England - The Key Club
15 - Bristol, England - The Fleece
16 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
18 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Gaukurinn *
* - Cattle Decapitation only
Cattle Decapitation lineup:
Travis Ryan - vocals
Josh Elmore - guitars
Dave McGraw - drums
Belisario Dimuzio - guitars
Olivier Pinard - bass