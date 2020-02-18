CATTLE DECAPITATION Launch Playthrough Video For Japanese Bonus Track "An Extreme Indifference To Human Life"

Cattle Decapitation released their new album, Death Atlas, last November via Metal Blade Records. The band have now released a playthrough video for "An Extreme Indifference To Human Life", a bonus from the Japanese version of the album. Watch below:

Cattle Decapitation have announced their first European headline tour in support of the album for spring of this year. Support on the trek comes from Disentomb, Internal Bleeding, and Gloom. Dates below.

March

25 - Tel-Aviv, Israel - Bascula *

27 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metalcorner

28 - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany - Alte Brauerei

29 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

30 - Gdansk, Poland - Drizzly Grizzly

31 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

April

1 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

2 - Hannover, Germany - Chez Heinz

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra

4 - Slagelse, Denmark - Slagelse Musikhus

5 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

7 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornrossje

9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka

10 - Southampton, England - The Loft

11 - London, England - The Garage

12 - Leicester, England - The Y Theatre

13 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

14 - Leeds, England - The Key Club

15 - Bristol, England - The Fleece

16 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

18 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Gaukurinn *

* - Cattle Decapitation only

Cattle Decapitation lineup:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - guitars

Dave McGraw - drums

Belisario Dimuzio - guitars

Olivier Pinard - bass