CATTLE DECAPITATION Offer Full Stream Of Medium Rarities Collection

Cattle Decapitation have released a full stream of their new rarities collection, Medium Rarities, released last week via Metal Blade Records. Listen below.

Featuring six previously unreleased pre-Human Jerky (1999) demos with frontman Travis Ryan on guitar (while also handling vocal duties), plus the long-sought-after To Serve Man (2002) bonus track, "Rotting Children For Remote Viewing" - in addition to other rarities (including the six songs from 2005's split EP with Caninus) - this compilation spans the band's 22-year long career and is a must-have for any Cattle Decapitation fan.

The collection can be ordered here.

Medium Rarities tracklisting:

"Birth. Cancer. Death."

"No Future"

"Chili Dispenser"

"The Recapitation Of Cattle"

"Thrombosis All-In"

"Turn On The Masters"

"Tripas de Pepe"

"Vino de lo Sanguifero"

"Queso de Cabeza"

"Birth. Cancer. Death." (Unreleased Demo)

"Diarrhea de Dahmer" (Unreleased Demo)

"Human Jerky" (Unreleased Demo)

"Thrombosis All-In" (Unreleased Demo)

"Colon Blo" (Unreleased Demo)

"Flesh-Eating Disease" (Unreleased Demo)

"Burnt To A Crisp"

"Sonny's Burning"

"Rotting Children For Remote Viewing" (Unreleased)

"You People"

"World Full Of Idiots"

"An Exposition Of Insides"

"No Light And No Life"

"Cannibalistic Invasivorism"

Album stream:

Cattle Decapitation will be touring in support of Medium Rarities this fall with The Black Dahlia Murder in Japan and the US with Suffocation (for vocalist Frank Mullen's final tour), Krisiun, and Soreption. See all dates here.

Cattle Decapitation lineup:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - guitars

Dave McGraw - drums

Belisario Dimuzio - guitars

Olivier Pinard - bass

(Photo - Pablo Montano)