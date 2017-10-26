CATTLE DECAPITATION Release Official Video For “The Prophets Of Loss”

This past summer, Cattle Decapitation embarked on a European trek, during which director Paul McGuire / Obscenery Films travelled with the band and captured behind-the-scenes and live footage. Watch the music video for "The Prophets Of Loss", taken from 2015's The Anthropocene Extinction, below.

Cattle Decapitation recently released their 2017 European Tour Documentary, available for streaming below.

Guitarist Josh Elmore comments: "For several years now, fans have been asking the band to release a video chronicle with live performance footage and enhanced or 'behind the scenes' documentation. During a recent European run, our friend Paul McGuire of Obscenery Films traveled with the band and captured glimpses of what day-to-day life on the road is like for Cattle Decapitation and spoke with the members as they reflected on years of touring and what their future holds. The result is an entertaining, humorous and informative documentary that shows the band as a live entity and also what goes on during their down time on tour; play-throughs, interviews, concert chaos, Euro-tourism and more. We hope you enjoy it!"

This moth and next, Cattle Decapitation are headlining The North American Extinction Tour Part II: Inhuman Beings. Featuring Revocation, Full Of Hell, and Artificial Brain as support, these shows are not to be missed.

Find Cattle Decapitation’s live itinerary here.