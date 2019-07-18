CATTLE DECAPITATION Reveal More Details For Upcoming Death Atlas Album; Audio Clips Streaming

On Black Friday 2019 (November 29), San Diego's Cattle Decapitation will release their long-awaited, ninth studio album, Death Atlas, via Metal Blade Records. Artwork by Wes Benscoter.

Vocalist Travis Ryan comments: "We have crafted what we feel is our strongest album to date and we are really looking forward to bringing a couple of the tracks off of it to lacerate your eardrums on this upcoming Summer Slaughter Tour! Fans soon will witness the culmination of this last year's blood, sweat and tears honed to a devastating, brutal and impactful audio document that I feel will resonate with fans of the last few records for years to come. Musically and lyrically, there is a lot of grief, anger, hate, passion and emotion poured into this one and we have found these can be excellent ingredients for extreme metal. We are once again rejuvenated and ready to spread the death and despair over this sphere that is perpetually being torn apart by us insignificants. There is no map to guide you out of this one - Death Atlas is coming!"

Produced by Dave Otero, Death Atlas will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow (July 19), exclusively at the 2019 Summer Slaughter Tour - which will see Cattle Decapitation close each show. To pre-order Death Atlas, please visit the Cattle Decapitation merch table, where a special autographed laminate (plus t-shirt) can be purchased that includes a copy of the CD or digital download of the album on November 29. All other physical and digital pre-orders will available starting September 5.

Summer Slaughter Tour dates are listed below:

July

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival

29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

August

1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage

5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Stay tuned for more details about Death Atlas, coming soon. A teaser (with clips of new music) can be viewed below:

Cattle Decapitation lineup:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - guitars

Dave McGraw - drums

Belisario Dimuzio - guitars

Olivier Pinard - bass

(Photo - Pablo Montano)