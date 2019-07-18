CATTLE DECAPITATION Reveal More Details For Upcoming Death Atlas Album; Audio Clips Streaming
July 18, 2019, 37 minutes ago
On Black Friday 2019 (November 29), San Diego's Cattle Decapitation will release their long-awaited, ninth studio album, Death Atlas, via Metal Blade Records. Artwork by Wes Benscoter.
Vocalist Travis Ryan comments: "We have crafted what we feel is our strongest album to date and we are really looking forward to bringing a couple of the tracks off of it to lacerate your eardrums on this upcoming Summer Slaughter Tour! Fans soon will witness the culmination of this last year's blood, sweat and tears honed to a devastating, brutal and impactful audio document that I feel will resonate with fans of the last few records for years to come. Musically and lyrically, there is a lot of grief, anger, hate, passion and emotion poured into this one and we have found these can be excellent ingredients for extreme metal. We are once again rejuvenated and ready to spread the death and despair over this sphere that is perpetually being torn apart by us insignificants. There is no map to guide you out of this one - Death Atlas is coming!"
Produced by Dave Otero, Death Atlas will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow (July 19), exclusively at the 2019 Summer Slaughter Tour - which will see Cattle Decapitation close each show. To pre-order Death Atlas, please visit the Cattle Decapitation merch table, where a special autographed laminate (plus t-shirt) can be purchased that includes a copy of the CD or digital download of the album on November 29. All other physical and digital pre-orders will available starting September 5.
Summer Slaughter Tour dates are listed below:
July
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival
29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
August
1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage
5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Stay tuned for more details about Death Atlas, coming soon. A teaser (with clips of new music) can be viewed below:
Cattle Decapitation lineup:
Travis Ryan - vocals
Josh Elmore - guitars
Dave McGraw - drums
Belisario Dimuzio - guitars
Olivier Pinard - bass
(Photo - Pablo Montano)