CATTLE DECAPITATION's Death Atlas Album Out Now; Full Audio Stream Available

Cattle Decapitation have released their long-awaited ninth studio album, Death Atlas, via Metal Blade Records. A full album audio stream can be found below.

Death Atlas can be ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- ltd digi-CD w/ bonus track (EU exclusive)

- cassette

- deluxe box set (wooden box, digipak CD w/ bonus track, dead gold marbled vinyl, 7", embossed metal pin, backpatch, poster - limited to 750 copies)

- signed collector's bundle (CD, "Blood Moon" vinyl, cassette, wall map, wall clock, autographed lithograph - limited to 300 copies)

- "Solarcide" - amber marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 2000 copies)

- "Vomiting Lava" - clear w/ lemon, orange, red splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- "Pestilence" - metallic gold w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- "Blood Moon" - red w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- "The Surface of the Sun" red/white/orange/yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- "Choking Sulfur" orange/white/red/black vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- "Carbonized" clear / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- "Radiation Warning" yellow / black vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- "Insidiousness" black splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items, plus digital options are also available.

Cattle Decapitation have never shied away from confronting the awfulness wrought upon the natural world by the human race, and Death Atlas is their bleakest offering to date. The cover art says it all: a stooped, skeletal Grim Reaper carrying the burnt-out husk of our planet on his back.

"The core concept of this record is humanity's insignificance despite what we've convinced ourselves," explains vocalist Travis Ryan. "That's kind of why this album cover takes place in space, to remind you that 'the universe always finds a way to purge'. In the grand scheme of things, our species is merely a fleeting thought."

This imagery is backed up with a ferocious soundtrack, which includes elements of death metal, grindcore, black metal, sludge, doom, drone - with Ryan's vocals broader and more fully realized than ever before.

Produced once again by Dave Otero (flatlineaudio.com), Death Atlas also features a number of guests: Laure Le Prunenec (Igorrr, Ricinn), Riccardo Conforti (Void of Silence), Dis Pater (Midnight Odyssey), Jon Fishman (Phish) - plus, brass instrumentalists from Ottone Pesante. The end result of these experimentations and collaborations is one of the most devastating records of 2019, and it demands an emotional response.

Death Atlas tracklisting:

"Anthropogenic: End Transmission"

"The Geocide"

"Be Still Our Bleeding Hearts"

"Vulturous"

"The Great Dying"

"One Day Closer To The End Of The World"

"Bring Back The Plague"

"Absolute Destitute"

"The Great Dying II"

"Finish Them"

"With All Disrespect"

"Time's Cruel Curtain"

"The Unerasable Past"

"Death Atlas"

Album stream:

"The Unerasable Past" A Short Film by Wes Benscoter (featuring Death Atlas album tracks "The Unerasable Past" and "Death Atlas"):

Cattle Decapitation are headlining The Geocidal Tendencies Tour in North America, featuring Atheist, Full Of Hell, Primitive Man, Author & Punisher, and Vitriol as support.

Additionally, Cattle Decapitation will headline the official Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest LA pre-party, which takes place on December 12 at The Regent in Los Angeles, CA. Atheist, Primitive Man, Author & Punisher, and Vitriol are once again joining the bill as support.

See below for all dates.

November

29 - Atlanta, GA - Hell - Masquerade * +

30 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club *

December

1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *

2 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry - The Fillmore *

4 - Toronto, ON - Opera House *

5 - Chicago, IL - Metro *

6 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater %

7 - Denver, CO - The Oriental %

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater %

10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater %

11 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red %

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent/ Decibel Pre-Party %

13 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club %

14 - Fresno, CA - Strummers %

15 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre %

17 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox %

18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom %

19 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver %

20 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House %

22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick %

* - Full of Hell

+ - No Author & Punisher

% - Primitive Man

Cattle Decapitation lineup:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - guitars

Dave McGraw - drums

Belisario Dimuzio - guitars

Olivier Pinard - bass

(Photo - Pablo Montano)