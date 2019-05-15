CATTLE DECAPITATION To Perform On Summer Slaughter Tour 2019 Alongside CARNIFEX And THE FACELESS; Video Message Streaming

Summer Slaughter 2019 will see the tour's first ever triple co-headline bill, featuring Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, and The Faceless all sharing the main event and performing full headline sets. Rivers Of Nihil, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, Brand of Sacrifice + the Headbang For The Highway Winners will join as support, making this one show not to be missed.

Cattle Decapitation is currently tracking their upcoming album, due out late 2019 via Metal Blade Records. Fans who attend this year's edition of Summer Slaughter will be one of the first who hear a taste of this new material - so don't miss out! And watch an exclusive message from the band, below:

Summer Slaughter Tour dates are listed below:

July

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival

29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

August

1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage

5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Cattle Decapitation lineup:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - guitars

Dave McGraw - drums

Belisario Dimuzio - guitars

Olivier Pinard - bass

(Photo - Pablo Montano)