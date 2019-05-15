CATTLE DECAPITATION To Perform On Summer Slaughter Tour 2019 Alongside CARNIFEX And THE FACELESS; Video Message Streaming
May 15, 2019, 19 hours ago
Summer Slaughter 2019 will see the tour's first ever triple co-headline bill, featuring Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, and The Faceless all sharing the main event and performing full headline sets. Rivers Of Nihil, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, Brand of Sacrifice + the Headbang For The Highway Winners will join as support, making this one show not to be missed.
Cattle Decapitation is currently tracking their upcoming album, due out late 2019 via Metal Blade Records. Fans who attend this year's edition of Summer Slaughter will be one of the first who hear a taste of this new material - so don't miss out! And watch an exclusive message from the band, below:
Summer Slaughter Tour dates are listed below:
July
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival
29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
August
1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage
5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Cattle Decapitation lineup:
Travis Ryan - vocals
Josh Elmore - guitars
Dave McGraw - drums
Belisario Dimuzio - guitars
Olivier Pinard - bass
(Photo - Pablo Montano)