CAULDRON Release New Song "No Longer"; Audio Streaming

Canadian metal trio Cauldron are streaming "No Longer", a track from their new album New Gods, out September 7th through The End Records (North America) and Dissonance Productions (Europe). Listen below.

For the follow up to their critically-acclaimed 2016 album In Ruin, Jason Decay (lead vocals/bass), Ian Chains (guitar) and Myles Deck (drums) together with producer Chris Stringer (Timber Timbre, Wooden Sky) honed and recorded the songs at Union Sound in Toronto for what would become New Gods.

New Gods, the group’s fifth full-length studio record, once again promises a strong emphasis on songwriting and melody, complete with high-end organic production to match. “We have always prioritized songwriting above anything else. For me personally, I have always felt more confident writing than as a "musician" and for the first time I think we have found the production that best suits our songs,” says Decay.

"I am very proud of the songwriting, performances and production on this one, and it is definitely the most confident I have been in a finished album of ours. It is dark, it’s heavy and it has a very melodic sense of AOR. Most importantly, it still sounds very Cauldron. I’m pretty sure people who were into In Ruin will like this one just as much if not more!”

Tracklisting:

“Prisoner Of The Past”

“Letting Go”

“No Longer”

“Save The Truth / Syracuse”

“Never Be Found”

“Drown”

“Together As One”

“Isolation”

“Last Request”

“No Longer”:

“Letting Go”:

Cauldron have announced a set of shows with support act Barrow Wight to celebrate the new album. The band has also confirmed a special record release show in their hometown of Toronto set for September 15th at Junction City Music Hall.

Dates:

September

6 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

15 - Toronto, ON - Junction Music Hall (Record Release Show)