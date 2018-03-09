CAULDRON To Release Record Store Day Canada Limited Edition 7" Featuring New Single "Letting Go"; "Hold Your Fire" Music Video Streaming

On April 21st, Toronto, Canada-based metal trio Cauldron will celebrate Record Store Day in their native land by releasing a limited special edition 7” featuring the band’s new single "Letting Go" b/w "Hold Your Fire", the final single and closing track from the band’s 2016 album In Ruin, which debuted at #1 on the CMJ Loud Rock charts.

Cauldron vocalist/bassist Jason Decay had this to say, "We are excited to partner with Record Store Day Canada for the release of our new limited special edition 7” featuring our new single ‘Letting Go'. We’re really happy with how the new video for b/w track ‘Hold Your Fire’ came out and hope you dig it as much as we do! These are two very strong tracks that show our attention to melody and songwriting while both retaining that classic unmistakable Cauldron sound so check it out!”

Watch the "Hold Your Fire" music video below.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Letting Go"

Side B:

"Hold Your Fire"

"Hold Your Fire" video:

To commemorate its release, Cauldron is set to perform a special in-store show on Record Store Day, April 21st , at Stained Class Records in Toronto at 3 PM, followed by a headline performance at the official Record Store Day Canada after party at Henderson Brewing Co..

Saturday, April 21st performances:

Stained Class Records

Time: 3 PM

Location: 1614 Queen St. West

Toronto, Ontario

facebook.com/stainedclassrecords

Henderson Brewing Co.

Time: 9 PM

Location: Henderson Brewing Co.

128A Sterling Road

Toronto, Ontario

hendersonbrewing.com

The band is also set to play a show on March 16th at Lee's Palace in Toronto (with Angel Witch, Blood Ceremony). More info here.

In January 2016, the group released their critically-acclaimed album In Ruin, which debuted at #1 on the CMJ Loud Rock charts. While touring the band suffered a near-fatal crash that set them on an indefinite hiatus. Cauldron bounced back to the stage in October 2016 on a US tour with Satan followed by a European headlining tour in the spring of 2017.

In 2018, Cauldron plan to release their fifth studio album and follow-up to In Ruin album via The End Records (North America) and Dissonance Productions (Europe) - once again promising a strong emphasis on songwriting and melody, complete with high-end organic production to match.