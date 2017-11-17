CAVALERA CONSPIRACY Premier “Spectral War” Music Video

Cavalera Conspiracy, led by brothers and founding Sepultura members Max and Iggor Cavalera, have released a video for “Spectral War”, featured on their fourth studio album, Psychosis, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the video below, and order the album here.

Says Max Cavalera: "Our new video 'Spectral War' was directed by the great tattoo artist, Paul Booth. It focuses on the idea of manipulating war through the ages! I'm very excited for the release of Psychosis! Death/thrash metal is back to set the world on fire!!!"

The new album was produced by longtime friend Arthur Rizk in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Insane"

"Terror Tactics"

"Impalement Execution"

"Spectral War"

"Crom"

"Hellfire"

"Judas Pariah"

"Psychosis"

"Excruciating"

"Insane" lyric video:

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)