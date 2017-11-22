CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis Unboxing Video Streaming

Cavalera Conspiracy, led by brothers and founding Sepultura members Max and Iggor Cavalera, have released an unboxing video for their fourth studio album, Psychosis, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the video below, and order the album here.

Psychosis was produced by longtime friend Arthur Rizk in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Insane"

"Terror Tactics"

"Impalement Execution"

"Spectral War"

"Crom"

"Hellfire"

"Judas Pariah"

"Psychosis"

"Excruciating"

Unboxing video:

“Spectral War” video:

"Insane" lyric video:

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)