CAVALERA CONSPIRACY Streaming New Song “Spectral War”

Cavalera Conspiracy, led by brothers and founding Sepultura members Max and Iggor Cavalera, are streaming the new song “Spectral War”, featured on their fourth studio album, Psychosis, out on November 17th via Napalm Records. Listen to the song below, and pre-order the album here.

Breath in, breath out: Psychosis is the fourth installment from the most lucent export of Brazil: Cavalera Conspiracy. The thrash metal brothers Iggor and Max Cavalera dive deep into the mire of human panic and anxiety states. This is the soundtrack to your worst sickness, a most sinister thrash-psychoses that rip the scabs from old wounds.

The album features brutal shredding on the track "Spectral War", then progresses to super-fast blastbeats in "Judas Pariah" that lead into the stomping beast called "Crom".

A hail of black and death metal-arsenal that disturb your hearing in so many ways! Just merciless. Primarily these guitar solos chatter in paranoid disharmony. With Psychosis, Cavalera Conspiracy are able to reanimate the intensity of the good old '80s thrash, black and death metal. This record is so powerful, that even the thought of hearing this wonder hurts. The brothers Cavalera have outlived all the crazy eras of metal and remain more stable and frightening than ever! Psychosis is terrific, in the truest sense of the word. You won't find any thrash metal on the planet that could boast more brutal. Bow your heads down amidst the brothers of the crowbar!

The new album was produced by longtime friend Arthur Rizk in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Insane"

"Terror Tactics"

"Impalement Execution"

"Spectral War"

"Crom"

"Hellfire"

"Judas Pariah"

"Psychosis"

"Excruciating"

“Spectral War”:

"Insane" lyric video: