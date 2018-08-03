CAYNE Featuring Original LACUNA COIL Members Release "Celebration Of The Wicked" Music Video

"Celebration Of The Wicked", the new video from Cayne's recently released album Beyond The Scars, can be seen below.

Do you remember Iron Maiden's The Number Of The Beast artwork? Puppeteer-Eddie pulling the strings of a devil holding a pitchfork and driving us, little tiny men on a burning heart, victims of the sadistic amusement of those two bastards?

That's it, sometimes it seems that we are on this world to celebrate evil, unconsciously driven by a great wicked being who's constantly mocking our miseries and making us the main characters of a great black mass that celebrates the hidden Cain in our souls. Cain is Giordano, moving and mocking us in the big frame of our lives. And Cain's dance interchanges with the Beyond The Scars release party footage, a perfect proof of Cayne's will to get back on stage after a long time spent working on the new record, as well as of the affection of their fans who couldn't wait to hear new stuff, and so: Let’s celebrate ! Let’s do it all again, as long as no one's here, embrace the fire!!!

The video was directed by Marco Binelli, with live footage Davide Bonaldo.

Beyond The Scars is more than a new album for Cayne. It represents a rebirth, an awakening, a new chapter for the Italian band, after a long silence lasting four years. During these years of turmoil the band evolved and grew up, then started to write new music, feeding their project with new blood. While the wounds mended, scars were left and beyond those scars a reborn Cayne arose.

Cayne was formed in 1999 by guitarists Claudio Leo and Raffaele Zagaria, who were also founding members of Lacuna Coil back in 1994. They released their debut album Old Faded Pictures in 2001, after which the band went into hibernation for almost 10 years. In 2011 Cayne came back to life and released an EP entitled Addicted, whose promotion was supported by an Italian tour as opening act for their friends Lacuna Coil. The band’s live performances received many great reviews on metal portals and in magazines, which inspired the sextet to start to work on a new album, simply entitled Cayne. This album has been released in 2013. Sadly though, the release of this album was darkened by Claudio Leo’s passing after a long illness. To pay tribute to Claudio's legacy, the band carried on with even more passion, which took them on an 18 date European tour with Viza, where they had the opportunity to play the mighty Hammerfest in the UK as well.

The end of 2016 marks another rebirth of the band: young drummer Giovanni Tani joins Cayne and what now became a quintet started working on a new album in the studio, with Diego Minach as producer. This new album delivers the power of Cayne’s sound and at the same time taking things a step further. While Giordano's great vocal skills were instrumental in creating unforgettable melodies on the one end, the band further enriched the new songs with a wide use of synthesizers and electronics, as well as the inclusion of the band's signature sound by incorporating the violin in the musical arrangements.

The new album includes 12 songs and lasts for almost an hour. Meanwhile a comic video was produced for the track "Blessed By The Night", featuring the guys from the band riding a DeLorean in a wild night, where they encounter a bunch of famous cinema, comic and music stars from the 80s.

Tracklisting:

"No Answers From The Sky"

"Torn Apart"

"Blessed By The Night"

"One More Chance"

"Celebration Of The Wicked"

"The Asylum Of Broken Hope"

"A New Day In The Sun"

"Bad Blood"

"Slave"

"My True Nature"

"The Crossroad"

"Blessed By The Night" video: