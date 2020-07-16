CECILE MONIQUE Releases Cover Of APOCALYPTICA's “Not Strong Enough”; Video

Canadian independent Gothic/symphonic metal artist Cecile Monique and her band have recorded a new cover video of Apocalyptica’s 2010 hit, “Not Strong Enough”, written by the legendary Diane Warren. Recorded by Monique and her band from their respective home studios, the quarantine session pays tribute to Monique’s love of the Finnish cello metal band.

“Apocalyptica is my favourite band; they’ve been a huge inspiration to me musically, and ‘Not Strong Enough’ has always been one of my favourite Apocalyptica vocal tracks,” says Monique of the video. “Apocalyptica released two versions of this song with two different male vocalists (Brent Smith and Doug Robb), so I wanted to try my hand at a female-fronted version that would bring a different feel to the song while maintaining its overall spirit.”

Cecile Monique’s previous cover release, the Gothic re-working of Rammstein’s “Reise, Reise”, has achieved viral popularity on YouTube, attracting international media attention on outlets such as Germany’s DW network.

Cecile Monique is an up-and coming independent Gothic/symphonic metal artist from Ontario, Canada. A classically-trained vocalist, composer and arranger, Cecile Monique was one of only five international finalists (and the only North American) chosen for the M’era Luna Newcomer Contest in 2016 for a chance to play the main stage at the largest Gothic music festival in the world. Her debut full-length album, Genesis, is currently available online and in-store at Sunrise Records locations across Canada and through Cecile Monique’s online store.