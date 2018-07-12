Celebration Of Life For Late MURDERDOLLS Drummer BEN GRAVES Set For August

Former Murderdolls drummer Ben Graves, who also worked with Pretty Boy Floyd and Dope, passed away on May 9th 2018, at age 46, following a year long battle with cancer.

Murderdolls frontman Wednesday 13 will be celebrating the life of Ben “The Ghoul” Graves on August 16th in Hollywood, California at Lucky Strike Live. The evening will feature "special live music performances and more."

Admission is free to those 21 and older; subject to capacity.