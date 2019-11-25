CELESTIAL RUIN Release "Heart Shaped Ashes" Music Video

Vancouver, BC's Celestial Ruin released their new single, “Heart Shaped Ashes”, produced by Mike Plotnikoff, on November 5, and now share a video for the song.

The visual introspection tells the story of loss and the walk through the painful fire of rediscovering yourself and overcoming the past. Celestial Ruin has been making a name for themselves since they formed in 2012 and shook the local scene with their debut album The Awakening. Their last single, "Sense Of Exile", from their 2016 follow up EP Pandora has over half a million plays on Spotify.

Since then, they have only improved and the new single embraces the grey area of rock that is still radio-friendly and heavy. Celestial Ruin shares the theme behind the single: “The music video for Heart Shaped Ashes is about the battle between who you were in the past and who you are now. It's about becoming strong enough to let go of the past and the choices you made in the pursuit of love. No matter the cost.”

The single is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Watch the video below: