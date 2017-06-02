CELLADOR Debut “Break Heresy” Music Video

US power metallers, Cellador, have released a video for the song “Break Heresy”, taken from their new album Off The Grid, out now via Scarlet Records.

Meticulously crafted at the helm of founding member, songwriter, and producer Chris Petersen, the long awaited follow up to the critically acclaimed Enter Deception is finally here, setting the bar even higher and faster on its trademark brand of steroid injected, high intensity power metal music.

Spiked with a unique ferocity and infectious melody, this is an album not for the feint hearted. Within its audible depths the band continues the high energy power and speed metal of its previous album, while adding more clarity, more focused vision, and a cohesiveness never before achieved in its songwriting until now.

Off The Grid was mixed and mastered by Peter Rutcho at Damage Studios (Havok, Revocation, Vomitron, Armory) in Southbridge, MA with artwork created by Colin Marks at Rain Song Design.