CELLAR DARLING Announce Premiere Of New Music Video For "Death", Live Q&A Session

On March 22nd, Switzerland's Cellar Darling will release their new concept masterpiece The Spell, which tells the story of a girl who falls in love with death. With the two previous singles, "Insomnia' and "The Spell," the fans could already see the band taking a turn towards heavy progressive rock while still not neglecting their folk roots.

This Friday, February 15th, the trio consisting of Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi will reveal another chapter of The Spell - their third single called "Death". Cellar Darling once again surprise with the incredible variety in their music: an enormous, sweeping chorus that goes straight under the skin, bone-crushing riffs that do the song’s name justice, and a doomy instrumental section that quotes Black Sabbath and features an epic flute solo.

The video for the epic track was once again created by Costin Chioreanu and will premiere on Friday at 15:00 CET at this link.

In addition, the band will be available for an online Q&A meeting with their fans right after the premiere, at the same link in the YouTube comment section. Drummer Merlin Sutter states: "We will be hanging out in the comments section for one hour, where we’ll try to answer as many of your questions as possible — a chance for you to find out more about the song, the video, and the album!”

And stay tuned: On March 8th, the band will unveil their fourth single, "Drown", which has been chosen by hundreds of fans in online voting.

Pre-orders for The Spell are available now; you can get the album as a 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Pain"

"Death"

"Love"

"The Spell"

"Burn"

"Hang"

"Sleep"

"Insomnia"

"Freeze"

"Fall"

"Drown"

"Love Pt. II"

"Death Pt. II"

"The Spell" video:

"Insomnia" video:

Grab the first chance to see the songs performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more shows being confirmed as we speak. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio

22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest

23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio

27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2

28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox

30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden

April

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live

27 - Bruguières, France - Echoes & Merveilles Festival

May

2- Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus

4 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

June

13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

For further details, visit Cellar Darling on Facebook.

(Photo by Urs Gantner).