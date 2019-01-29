CELLAR DARLING Begin Fan Voting For Fourth Single; Third Video Out February 15th

After recently revealing the haunting concept of their upcoming album The Spell (out on March 22nd), telling the story about a girl who falls in love with death, Swiss progressive folk rockers Cellar Darling have two new announcements to make:

On February 15th, the trio consisting of Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi will reveal another chapter of The Spell - their third single called "Death".

"And as for the fourth single to be released in early March, we will do something special", singer Anna explains. "YOU will decide which song comes out next, based on only the song titles and lengths. From today until Sunday, February 3rd, you can vote in the comment section of our posts and the most requested title will be the next and final single before the album release! Get ready to make your choice!"

To cast your vote, head over to Cellar Darling’s Facebook page and leave a comment. “Death”, “The Spell”, and “Insomnia” cannot be picked as they have already or will soon be released.

Preorders are available now and you can get the album as 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally via this link.

Tracklist:

"Pain"

"Death"

"Love"

"The Spell"

"Burn"

"Hang"

"Sleep"

"Insomnia"

"Freeze"

"Fall"

"Drown"

"Love Pt. II"

"Death Pt. II"

"The Spell" video:

"Insomnia" video:

Grab the first chance to see the song performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more dates being confirmed as we speak. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio

22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest

23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio

27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2

28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox

30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden

April

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live

June

13-15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

Lineup:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass