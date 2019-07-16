CELLAR DARLING Confirm OCEANS And FOREVER STILL As Support For European Tour; October / November 2019 Dates Confirmed
Post death metallers Oceans have been added to the bill of labelmates Cellar Darling's European tour this fall. The up-and-coming band will open the shows on most Germany dates along with fellow Nuclear Blast band, Forever Still.
Tour dates are as follows:
October
17 - Paris, France - Les Étoiles+
18 - Dusseldorf, Germany - The Tube Club
19 - Hameln, Germany - Autumn Moon Festival+
20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar+
25 - Krakow, Poland - Żaczek+
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
29 - Hamburg, Germany - headCRASH+
30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - BETA+
November
1 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-kortteli+
2 - Helsinki, Finland - On the Rocks+
4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Bar*+
7 - Cologne, Germany - MTC*
8 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Brainstorm Festival*+
* no Forever Still
+ no Oceans
Cellar Darling have released another live video from their exclusive session at the YouTube Space in London. This time you'll get to enjoy "Insomnia". Watch below:
In addition, the band has been nominated for ‘Video Of The Year' with their epic music clip for said song, "Insomnia", at the eighth edition of the annual Progressive Music Awards. The winners will be picked through a fan voting and you can cast your vote here.
The voting process closes on August 9. The ceremony will take place at the Underglobe, on the site of Shakespeare’s iconic Globe Theatre in London, on September 12.
The hauntingly beautiful clip to "Insomnia" was animated by Costin Chioreanu and released in support of Cellar Darling's latest concept album, The Spell, which saw the light of day on March 22.
Lineup:
Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist
Merlin Sutter - drums
Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass