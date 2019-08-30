CELLAR DARLING Debut "Love" Lyric Video

Switzerland's Cellar Darling have released have released a lyric video for the song, "Love", with the following message:

"'Love': this is the first song we wrote for The Spell, and the album’s concept revolves around it. We felt this is a fitting video to release next, during our current Latin American tour where we’ve received so much love from all the amazing fans coming to our shows in Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and now Brazil. After these wonderful shows we’ll be ready for a short break to recharge, before finally bringing The Spell with a full show to Europe!"

Cellar Darling's European tour dates are as follows:

October

17 - Paris, France - Les Étoiles+

18 - Dusseldorf, Germany - The Tube Club

19 - Hameln, Germany - Autumn Moon Festival+

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar+

25 - Krakow, Poland - Żaczek+

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

29 - Hamburg, Germany - headCRASH+

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - BETA+

November

1 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-kortteli+

2 - Helsinki, Finland - On the Rocks+

4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Bar*+

7 - Cologne, Germany - MTC*

8 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Brainstorm Festival*+

* no Forever Still

+ no Oceans

Lineup:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass