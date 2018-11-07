CELLAR DARLING Discuss “Insomnia” Single In New Trailer

With their upcoming sophomore album at the horizon for 2019, the Swiss trio Cellar Darling has taken a turn towards heavy progressive rock and recently released their new single 'Insomnia'. The track surprises with a dark and sinister video clip created by Costin Chioreanu and blends the band's heaviest side with hurdy-gurdy, flute, grand piano and a Hammond organ.

Today, Cellar Darling has released a little look behind the scenes and speak about the recording, songwriting and concept of the new track in one part of a short documentary series.

"Insomnia" video:

Grab the first chance to see the songs performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more dates being confirmed soon. Check out dates and ticket information at CellarDarling.com.

Cellar Darling are:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass