CELLAR DARLING Discuss “Insomnia” Single In New Trailer
November 7, 2018, an hour ago
With their upcoming sophomore album at the horizon for 2019, the Swiss trio Cellar Darling has taken a turn towards heavy progressive rock and recently released their new single 'Insomnia'. The track surprises with a dark and sinister video clip created by Costin Chioreanu and blends the band's heaviest side with hurdy-gurdy, flute, grand piano and a Hammond organ.
Today, Cellar Darling has released a little look behind the scenes and speak about the recording, songwriting and concept of the new track in one part of a short documentary series.
"Insomnia" video:
Grab the first chance to see the songs performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more dates being confirmed soon. Check out dates and ticket information at CellarDarling.com.
Cellar Darling are:
Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist
Merlin Sutter - drums
Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass