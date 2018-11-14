CELLAR DARLING Discuss Sophomore Album Recordings And Gear; Video

Even before announcing the official release date and title for their upcoming sophomore album, Swiss trio Cellar Darling have teased their fans with the release of their new single, "Insomnia", that sees them taking a turn towards heavy progressive rock. Surprising with a dark and sinister video clip which was created by Costin Chioreanu, the track blends the band's heaviest side with hurdy-gurdy, flute, grand piano and a hammond organ.

Now, the band present another short documentary about the recording process and speak about the gear they used, give a few insights into their studio work and show the impressive analogue amplifier for their hammond organ. Watch the clip below:

In case you missed the music video, check it out below. Download "Insomnia" here.

Grab the first chance to see the song performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more dates being confirmed as we speak. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio

22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest

23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio

27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2

28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox

30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden

April

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live

June

13-15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

Lineup:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass