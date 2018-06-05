CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Announce East Coast US & Canadian Tour Dates
June 5, 2018, 33 minutes ago
Switzerland's New Wave Of Folk Rock highflyers Cellar Darling have announced their first shows in the US and Canada. On September 6th, the band will make their US debut at ProgPower. Following the festival, the band will perform at St. Vitus In New York before heading to Canada to perform at Petit Campus in Montreal and The Garrison in Toronto. Don't miss your chance to catch them live.
"We’re extremely stoked to announce our first North American shows at the amazing ProgPower USA festival in Atlanta and the legendary Saint Vitus bar in Brooklyn, New York City, and, as our very first visit to beautiful Canada, in Montréal and Toronto! We've had so many incredible tours in these beautiful countries with our previous band Eluveitie, and have been working hard for a chance to finally make it across the pond with Cellar Darling. We can't wait to rock out with you all!" - Merlin, Anna & Ivo
Dates:
June
15 - Download Festival - Brétigny-Sur-Orge F
July
5 - Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt D
August
11 - Schlosshof Festival - Höchstadt/Aisch D
25 - Cyclone - Tokyo, Japan
26 - Cyclone - Tokyo, Japan
27 - 3Star Imaike - Nagoya, Japan
28 - FanJ Twice - Osaka. Japan
September
6 - ProgPower - Atlanta, GA
11 - Saint Vitus Bar - New York, NY
12 - Petit Campus - Montréal, Canada
14 - The Garrison - Toronto, Canada
Visit cellardarling.com/shows for all dates and tickets.