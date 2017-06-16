CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Debut “Avalanche” Music Video

June 16, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal cellar darling eluveitie

CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Debut “Avalanche” Music Video

Cellar Darling, the new band formed by ex-Eluveitie members Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi, have released a video for “Avalanche”, the opening track of their upcoming album, This Is The Sound, out on June 30th via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

“Avalanche”
“Black Moon”
“Challenge”
“Hullaballoo”
“Six Days”
“The Hermit”
“Water”
“Fire, Wind & Earth”
“Rebels”
“Under The Oak Tree…”
“…High Above These Crowns”
“Starcrusher”
“Hedonia”
“Redemption”

“Avalanche” video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

“Black Moon” video:

“Challenge”:

“Fire, Wind & Earth”:

Studio trailer:

Cellar Darling have announced three festival shows for Europe this summer. Their schedule is currently as follows:

July
14 - Bôle, Switzerland - ParaBôle Festival

August
17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
25 - Gränichen, Switzerland - Open Air Gränichen

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

Latest Reviews