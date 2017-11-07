CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Launch “Six Days” Music Video

Switzerland's New Wave Of Folk Rock high-flyers, Cellar Darling, just returned from their mostly sold-out tour with Delain. With no time to catch their breath, Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi will set off this Saturday on another extensive tour together with Lacuna Coil in support of their debut album This Is The Sound. This is a great opportunity for every single European fan out there who hasn't been able to catch the band live yet.

Right in time for the kickoff on November 11th, Cellar Darling are launching the animated music video to their captivating song "Six Days".

"It‘s the sixth of November. A good day to present you the video to our song 'Six Days', a dark and abstract story about the last man left on earth. We‘ve always wanted this special song to have a visual representation and we knew immediately that if we ever could realize this project, the man for it would be our favorite artist Costin Chioreanu.



“Without any guidelines he has managed to capture the atmosphere perfectly. The video really shows what was inside Anna’s head when she wrote the lyrics and recorded the first demo in the middle of the night. When we further worked on this song, we realized once more that we are not really bound to one style of music and that we have the freedom to expand our horizon even more - that‘s why this song will always have a special meaning to us. We hope you love it as much as we do!" - Anna, Ivo & Merlin

Tour dates:

November

11 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ LIve Club

12 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

13 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

15 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

17 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

18 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club

19 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus Academy 117

22 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

24 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

25 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

28 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

29 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias

December

1 - Lisboa, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

3 - Sevilla, Spain - Cutom

4 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

6 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

8 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

9 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall

10 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette

11 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche Bochum

13 - Angers, France - La Chabada

14 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

15 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropol

16 - Limoges, France - Festival De Noel