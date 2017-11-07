CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Launch “Six Days” Music Video
November 7, 2017, 12 minutes ago
Switzerland's New Wave Of Folk Rock high-flyers, Cellar Darling, just returned from their mostly sold-out tour with Delain. With no time to catch their breath, Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi will set off this Saturday on another extensive tour together with Lacuna Coil in support of their debut album This Is The Sound. This is a great opportunity for every single European fan out there who hasn't been able to catch the band live yet.
Right in time for the kickoff on November 11th, Cellar Darling are launching the animated music video to their captivating song "Six Days".
"It‘s the sixth of November. A good day to present you the video to our song 'Six Days', a dark and abstract story about the last man left on earth. We‘ve always wanted this special song to have a visual representation and we knew immediately that if we ever could realize this project, the man for it would be our favorite artist Costin Chioreanu.
“Without any guidelines he has managed to capture the atmosphere perfectly. The video really shows what was inside Anna’s head when she wrote the lyrics and recorded the first demo in the middle of the night. When we further worked on this song, we realized once more that we are not really bound to one style of music and that we have the freedom to expand our horizon even more - that‘s why this song will always have a special meaning to us. We hope you love it as much as we do!" - Anna, Ivo & Merlin
Tour dates:
November
11 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ LIve Club
12 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
13 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine
15 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
17 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5
18 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club
19 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus Academy 117
22 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg
24 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
25 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
26 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
28 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
29 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias
December
1 - Lisboa, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo
2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
3 - Sevilla, Spain - Cutom
4 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
6 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
8 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
9 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall
10 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette
11 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche Bochum
13 - Angers, France - La Chabada
14 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
15 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropol
16 - Limoges, France - Festival De Noel