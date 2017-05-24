CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Release Official Video Trailer #1 For Upcoming This Is The Sound Album
May 24, 2017, an hour ago
Cellar Darling, the new band formed by ex-Eluveitie members Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi, have released a first official video trailer for their upcoming album, This Is The Sound, out on June 30th via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“Avalanche”
“Black Moon”
“Challenge”
“Hullaballoo”
“Six Days”
“The Hermit”
“Water”
“Fire, Wind & Earth”
“Rebels”
“Under The Oak Tree…”
“…High Above These Crowns”
“Starcrusher”
“Hedonia”
“Redemption”
Trailer #1:
“Black Moon” video:
“Challenge”:
“Fire, Wind & Earth”:
Studio trailer:
Cellar Darling have announced three festival shows for Europe this summer. Their schedule is currently as follows:
July
14 - Bôle, Switzerland - ParaBôle Festival
August
17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
25 - Gränichen, Switzerland - Open Air Gränichen