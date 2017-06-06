CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Release This Is The Sound Album Trailer #2; Video

Cellar Darling, the new band formed by ex-Eluveitie members Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi, have released a second official video trailer for their upcoming album, This Is The Sound, out on June 30th via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Avalanche”

“Black Moon”

“Challenge”

“Hullaballoo”

“Six Days”

“The Hermit”

“Water”

“Fire, Wind & Earth”

“Rebels”

“Under The Oak Tree…”

“…High Above These Crowns”

“Starcrusher”

“Hedonia”

“Redemption”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

“Black Moon” video:

“Challenge”:

“Fire, Wind & Earth”:

Studio trailer:

Cellar Darling have announced three festival shows for Europe this summer. Their schedule is currently as follows:

July

14 - Bôle, Switzerland - ParaBôle Festival

August

17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

25 - Gränichen, Switzerland - Open Air Gränichen