CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Release This Is The Sound Album Trailer #4; Video

June 22, 2017, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal cellar darling eluveitie

CELLAR DARLING Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Members Release This Is The Sound Album Trailer #4; Video

Cellar Darling, the new band formed by ex-Eluveitie members Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter and Ivo Henzi, have released a fourth official video trailer for their upcoming album, This Is The Sound, out on June 30th via Nuclear Blast. Watch four trailers below.

Tracklisting:

“Avalanche”
“Black Moon”
“Challenge”
“Hullaballoo”
“Six Days”
“The Hermit”
“Water”
“Fire, Wind & Earth”
“Rebels”
“Under The Oak Tree…”
“…High Above These Crowns”
“Starcrusher”
“Hedonia”
“Redemption”

“Avalanche” video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

“Black Moon” video:

“Challenge”:

“Fire, Wind & Earth”:

Studio trailer:

Cellar Darling have announced three festival shows for Europe this summer. Their schedule is currently as follows:

July
14 - Bôle, Switzerland - ParaBôle Festival

August
17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
25 - Gränichen, Switzerland - Open Air Gränichen

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

WIND ROSE - "To Erebor"

WIND ROSE - "To Erebor"

Latest Reviews