CELLAR DARLING Live At YouTube Space London; Performance / Q&A Video Streaming
March 20, 2019, 2 hours ago
Switzerland's Cellar Darling performed songs from their upcoming album, The Spell, live in an exclusive and intimate setting, at the YouTube Space London, followed by a Q&A session. Watch the video below:
Cellar Darling will release their new concept masterpiece, The Spell, which tells the story of a girl who falls in love with death, on March 22nd.
Pre-orders for The Spell are available now; you can get the album as a 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Pain"
"Death"
"Love"
"The Spell"
"Burn"
"Hang"
"Sleep"
"Insomnia"
"Freeze"
"Fall"
"Drown"
"Love Pt. II"
"Death Pt. II"
"Drown" video:
"Death" video:
"The Spell" video:
"Insomnia" video:
Grab the first chance to see the songs performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more shows being confirmed. Tickets are available here.
Tour dates:
March
21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio
22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest
23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio
27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2
28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox
30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3
31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden
April
2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling
7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club
9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live
27 - Bruguières, France - Echoes & Merveilles Festival
May
2- Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus
4 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
June
13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival