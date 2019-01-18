CELLAR DARLING - Official Video For Title Track Of New Album Released; Complete Tracklist Revealed

After surprising their fans with "Insomnia", the proggy and mad first single from their upcoming album, the Swiss progressive folk rockers Cellar Darling have dropped a brand new song and have finally announced long-awaited details about their new release.

Their second studio album will be a concept album entitled The Spell and it is set to release on March 22nd. Pre-orders are available now and you can get the album as 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally via this link



Along with this news, Cellar Darling have unveiled the title track of the album.

"As some of you have discovered already, over the past 13 days we have revealed the tracklist of our new album, along with amazing artwork created by Costin Chioreanu, who is also behind all of the beautiful animated videos for the new songs. The 13 tracks of The Spell invite you to witness the journey of a girl who falls in love with Death. In the song released today, a spell has been cast on our protagonist — for now, her love shall go unfulfilled…"

Tracklist:

"Pain"

"Death"

"Love"

"The Spell"

"Burn"

"Hang"

"Sleep"

"Insomnia"

"Freeze"

"Fall"

"Drown"

"Love Pt. II"

"Death Pt. II"

Watch "Insomnia" below:

Grab the first chance to see the song performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more dates being confirmed as we speak. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio

22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest

23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio

27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2

28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox

30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden

April

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live

June

13-15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

Lineup:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass