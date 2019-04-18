CELLAR DARLING Premier "Freeze" Music Video

April 18, 2019, 26 minutes ago

news heavy metal cellar darling

CELLAR DARLING Premier "Freeze" Music Video

Switzerland's Cellar Darling have released a video for "Freeze", a track from their new album, The Spell, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below.

Order The Spell as a 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Pain"
"Death"
"Love"
"The Spell"
"Burn"
"Hang"
"Sleep"
"Insomnia"
"Freeze"
"Fall"
"Drown"
"Love Pt. II"
"Death Pt. II"

"Freeze" video:

"Drown" video:

"Death" video:

"The Spell" video:

"Insomnia" video:

Tour dates:

April
27 - Bruguières, France - Echoes & Merveilles Festival

May
2- Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus
4 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

June
13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews