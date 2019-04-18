CELLAR DARLING Premier "Freeze" Music Video

Switzerland's Cellar Darling have released a video for "Freeze", a track from their new album, The Spell, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below.

Order The Spell as a 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Pain"

"Death"

"Love"

"The Spell"

"Burn"

"Hang"

"Sleep"

"Insomnia"

"Freeze"

"Fall"

"Drown"

"Love Pt. II"

"Death Pt. II"

"Freeze" video:

"Drown" video:

"Death" video:

"The Spell" video:

"Insomnia" video:

Tour dates:

April

27 - Bruguières, France - Echoes & Merveilles Festival

May

2- Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus

4 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

June

13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival