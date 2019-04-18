CELLAR DARLING Premier "Freeze" Music Video
April 18, 2019, 26 minutes ago
Switzerland's Cellar Darling have released a video for "Freeze", a track from their new album, The Spell, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below.
Order The Spell as a 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Pain"
"Death"
"Love"
"The Spell"
"Burn"
"Hang"
"Sleep"
"Insomnia"
"Freeze"
"Fall"
"Drown"
"Love Pt. II"
"Death Pt. II"
"Freeze" video:
"Drown" video:
"Death" video:
"The Spell" video:
"Insomnia" video:
Tour dates:
April
27 - Bruguières, France - Echoes & Merveilles Festival
May
2- Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus
4 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
June
13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival