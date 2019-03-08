CELLAR DARLING Premiers "Drown" Music Video
March 8, 2019, an hour ago
On March 22nd, Switzerland's Cellar Darling will release their new concept masterpiece, The Spell, which tells the story of a girl who falls in love with death. A new video for the song "Drown", created by Costin Chioreanu, can be found below.
Pre-orders for The Spell are available now; you can get the album as a 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Pain"
"Death"
"Love"
"The Spell"
"Burn"
"Hang"
"Sleep"
"Insomnia"
"Freeze"
"Fall"
"Drown"
"Love Pt. II"
"Death Pt. II"
"Drown" video:
"Death" video:
"The Spell" video:
"Insomnia" video:
Grab the first chance to see the songs performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more shows being confirmed as we speak. Tickets are available here.
Tour dates:
March
21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio
22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest
23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio
27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2
28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox
30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3
31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden
April
2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling
7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club
9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live
27 - Bruguières, France - Echoes & Merveilles Festival
May
2- Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus
4 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
June
13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival