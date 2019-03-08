CELLAR DARLING Premiers "Drown" Music Video

On March 22nd, Switzerland's Cellar Darling will release their new concept masterpiece, The Spell, which tells the story of a girl who falls in love with death. A new video for the song "Drown", created by Costin Chioreanu, can be found below.

Pre-orders for The Spell are available now; you can get the album as a 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Pain"

"Death"

"Love"

"The Spell"

"Burn"

"Hang"

"Sleep"

"Insomnia"

"Freeze"

"Fall"

"Drown"

"Love Pt. II"

"Death Pt. II"

"Drown" video:

"Death" video:

"The Spell" video:

"Insomnia" video:

Grab the first chance to see the songs performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more shows being confirmed as we speak. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio

22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest

23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio

27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2

28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox

30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden

April

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live

27 - Bruguières, France - Echoes & Merveilles Festival

May

2- Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus

4 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

June

13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival