CELLAR DARLING Release “Death” Live Video

Witness Cellar Darling's haunting progressive concept album The Spell live on the Swiss release shows, in Europe with Katatonia and in South America. More dates to be announced soon..

Cellar Darling’s concept album, The Spell, saw the light of day on March 22nd and immediately catapulted the Swiss trio into ‘album of the year’ candidate territory. Now they are bringing this tale of a girl who falls in love with death on tour. Unmissable shows carried by Ivo Henzi’s groovy riffs, the energy of Merlin Sutter’s powerhouse drumming, and the unforgettable voice of Anna Murphy who takes you through enormous highs and deepest lows as she sings the chapters of The Spell. Experience the new tracks as well as your favorites from the debut album This Is The Sound live.

Order The Spell as a 2 CD-digibook (featuring 13 songs + an audiobook of Anna Murphy telling the story behind the concept), black vinyl or digitally at this location.

Tour dates:

May

2- Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus

4 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

June

13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival